América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.70.
América Móvil Stock Up 1.1 %
AMX opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87.
About América Móvil
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).
