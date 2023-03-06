América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.70.

AMX opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in América Móvil by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in América Móvil by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in América Móvil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 164,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

