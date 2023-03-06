Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Down 12.4% in February

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,849 shares of company stock worth $9,010,498. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth $769,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameren Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

NYSE AEE traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $83.85. 773,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,411. Ameren has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.74.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.00%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

