Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Down 11.4% in February

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,570,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 20,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.61. 24,846,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,286,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.32.

Ambev Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.1457 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Featured Stories

