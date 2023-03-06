Alvarium Tiedemann (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) rose 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 32,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 122,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Alvarium Tiedemann Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alvarium Tiedemann

In other news, Director Peter Yu acquired 22,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $199,634.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,618.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bertrand P. Grabowski sold 12,500 shares of Alvarium Tiedemann stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Yu acquired 22,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $199,634.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,618.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 148,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,127 in the last 90 days.

Alvarium Tiedemann Company Profile

