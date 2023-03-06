AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 1.54% of AltEnergy Acquisition worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 666,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 370,207 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 744,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 38,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEAE opened at $10.34 on Monday. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

