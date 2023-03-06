Alpha Finance Lab Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $138.80 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.12 or 0.01299981 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00012874 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032508 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.64 or 0.01664005 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

