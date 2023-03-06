Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $138.80 million and $3.23 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

