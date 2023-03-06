Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Up 11.3% in February

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 138,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,580. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Almaden Minerals

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

