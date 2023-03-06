Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Up 11.3% in February

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 138,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Almaden Minerals Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,580. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.