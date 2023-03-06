Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.34.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$38.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE:AP.UN opened at C$27.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$24.77 and a 52-week high of C$48.89.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

