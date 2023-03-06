Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.00

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 2125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,028,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock worth $191,316,709. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.