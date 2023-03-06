Allego (NYSE:ALLG) is Palantir Technologies Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Palantir Technologies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,622,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,584 shares during the period. Allego accounts for about 12.6% of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Palantir Technologies Inc. owned about 2.35% of Allego worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allego in the third quarter worth about $7,540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Allego in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Allego in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allego in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Allego in the first quarter worth about $186,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allego Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ALLG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.02. 7,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. Allego has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allego Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

