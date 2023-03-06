Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $14.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alignment Healthcare traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 344,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 724,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,965,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,649,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,507,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,965,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,649,777.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,100 shares of company stock valued at $257,888. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

