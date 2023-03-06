Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Up 5.5%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $357.00 and last traded at $352.96. 947,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,108,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

Align Technology Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

In other news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

