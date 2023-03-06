Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Update

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,700 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 205,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $193,667.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 110.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 121.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Up 0.2 %

Albany International Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.56. The stock had a trading volume of 158,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,661. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.56. Albany International has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

