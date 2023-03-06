Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $69.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALRM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $51.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average of $57.01.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 116.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Stories

