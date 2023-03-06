agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,100 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,351,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,075,000.

Get agilon health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $161,707.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,707.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,770 shares of company stock worth $1,317,360 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

agilon health Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of AGL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.78. 886,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,184. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGL. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.