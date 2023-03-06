Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.50

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$56.50 and last traded at C$56.37, with a volume of 7254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.63.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,623.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.06.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

Ag Growth International Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

