Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Africa Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HPMCF remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,724. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. Africa Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. The firm builds a portfolio of exploration and production assets in Namibia and South Africa. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

