aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Cap of $162.31 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 5% against the dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $162.31 million and $18.56 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011498 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004653 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002090 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,320,064 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

