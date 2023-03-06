Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Upgraded at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Price Performance

Aecon Group stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.