AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,607 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 279.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 59,321 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.10. The stock had a trading volume of 175,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,746. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

