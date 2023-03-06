AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 25,662.0% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 206,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 205,296 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 672.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:COPX traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 170,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

