AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAA. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,063. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.03.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

