AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY stock remained flat at $49.60 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,712. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $50.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49.

