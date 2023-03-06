AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Gartner by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 9.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $340.66. The stock had a trading volume of 142,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,622. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. Gartner’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,569 shares of company stock worth $13,538,660 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

