AE Wealth Management LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,041,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,014,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after buying an additional 31,151 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $23,149,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $22,682,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of XMLV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,804. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37.

