AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,269,000 after buying an additional 200,103 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 439,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 347,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,415,000 after acquiring an additional 126,208 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 293,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,406. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.54.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.