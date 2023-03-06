AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,410 VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.78% of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRAK. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 413.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 476.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRAK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,104. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97.

The VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Oil Refiners index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of global stocks issued by firms that earn at least 50% of their revenue from oil refining. CRAK was launched on Aug 18, 2015 and is managed by VanEck.

