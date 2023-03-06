AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,329 Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GLP stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 54,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,851. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 52.42%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.572 per share. This represents a $6.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.36%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.