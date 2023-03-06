AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,186 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 437,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 82,146 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 194,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,282,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

