Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Up 10.9% in February

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,277,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Advent Technologies by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 398,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 104,455 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advent Technologies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 871,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 127,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Advent Technologies by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 311,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Advent Technologies by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 315,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 236,864 shares during the period. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advent Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADN opened at $1.78 on Monday. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.02.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company was founded on June 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

