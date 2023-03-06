Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Position Increased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 347.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

AAP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.47. 44,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $137.00 and a one year high of $231.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.24.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. Wedbush upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

