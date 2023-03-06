Acumen Capital Boosts Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$9.75

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Acumen Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

BDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock traded down C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$7.02. 616,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,156. The stock has a market capitalization of C$416.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of C$3.10 and a one year high of C$7.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Diamond Group

About Black Diamond Group

In other Black Diamond Group news, Director Steve Stein sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$35,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 829,436 shares in the company, valued at C$3,815,405.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,204 shares of company stock worth $22,741 and have sold 13,700 shares worth $64,044. Company insiders own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.