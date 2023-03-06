ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

ACIW has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

ACIW opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,398,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,161,000 after purchasing an additional 235,858 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $3,063,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $1,693,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

