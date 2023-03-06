ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
ACIW has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.
ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %
ACIW opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $34.20.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
