ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Update

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 305,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,440. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $944,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Natixis purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,798,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,882,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

