Aavegotchi One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.12 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $69.59 million and $8.12 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00006837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00425216 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,452.81 or 0.28741833 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi.

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.

Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.

Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.

Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

Aavegotchi Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.