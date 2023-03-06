a.k.a. Brands’ (AKA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 189.86% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AKA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.
a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 1.4 %
a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.84. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
