a.k.a. Brands’ (AKA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 189.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AKA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.84. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

