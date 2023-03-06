9,595 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Acquired by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 402,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,075. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

