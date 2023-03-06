95,300 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,755,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.19% of Charles River Laboratories International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.39. The stock had a trading volume of 66,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,343. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $308.15. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

