75,709 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Bought by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 239.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 425,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,086. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $81.30.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

