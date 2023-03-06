61,387 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.98. 1,410,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.