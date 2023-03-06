5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.33

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.29, with a volume of 1187092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VNP shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.67.

5N Plus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.41. The stock has a market cap of C$295.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.51.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

