49,601 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Purchased by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,601 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,414.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.58. 718,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,987. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DB. Bank of America downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.70) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.83) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

