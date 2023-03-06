4,212 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 0.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.76. 861,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.