25,536 Shares in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.08% of Minerals Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 389.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

MTX stock opened at $62.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average is $59.37. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.52). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading

