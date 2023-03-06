20,668 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Edison International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 131,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 265.1% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 56,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 40,863 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 162.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $67.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

