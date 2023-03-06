20,389 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in National Grid by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
National Grid Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE NGG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $80.20.
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
