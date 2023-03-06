1,776 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.10.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $218.50 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $189.76 and a one year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Recommended Stories

