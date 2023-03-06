165,000 Shares in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Purchased by Parian Global Management LP

Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. AirSculpt Technologies accounts for about 3.4% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned 0.30% of AirSculpt Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRS. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AIRS. Raymond James cut their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of AIRS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 131,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

