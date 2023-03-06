125,300 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,960,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Fabrinet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 164.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

FN traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.06. 30,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,494. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.17. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18.

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

